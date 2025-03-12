I’M BACK, NOW BETTER AND STRONG – KAWANA

…Battling With Serious Renal Infection



Thabo Kawana who was battling with a renal Infection in South Africa is back in the country.





Kawana the outspoken politician serving as Permanent Secretary for Information and Media announced his being in the country today.



He has a chronic kidney disease and had been hospitalized in South Africa. Below is Kawana’s statement:





Fellow citizens;



We would like to thank you for your prayers and support during our illness as we battled with serious renal infection.



As you are aware, we have publicly disclosed our Chronic Kidney Disease as a way of encouraging other people with similar condition that it is not the end of the world.





God has been good and gracious to us and we owe him all the praise and honor.



We take this opportunity to assure everyone that we are back, strong and doing well. We look forward to continuing in helping President Hakainde Hichilema in serving you as his visionary leadership continues to take this country towards prosperity.





Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media