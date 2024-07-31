I’m baffled HH went for whistleblowers instead of wrongdoers – Musa Mwenya

I’m baffled HH went for whistleblowers instead of wrongdoers – Musa

By Mubanga Mubanga

Former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board chairman Musa Mwenya says he is surprised that President Hakainde Hichilema decided to punish the whistleblower instead of going for the wrongdoers.

Speaking during the Oxygen Democracy Programmme, on Prime TV, on Monday, Mwenya when asked by the program presenter Alexander Musokotwane, if he was disappointed by the decision taken by the president to fire the ACC board, responded that he was “baffled” because he expected the president to take action against those who committed errors, as opposed to those he had appointed in the board.

"So we were baffled as you…