I’M BETTER THAN OTHERS BECAUSE I SERVED IN MMD, PF AND UPND – GBM

I have been in MMD, PF and UPND and that makes me more experienced than all the PF presidential contenders, says Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mwamba said he wants to salvage PF from collapsing.

“It’s my experience in politics, that’s what makes me better. I have been in the game for some time now. I was in MMD, PF and UPND. So I have very wide experience particularly coming out of three different political parties. It makes me different from others, those who have not been in those parties,” he said.

