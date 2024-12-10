I’M COMING BACK …look at Ghana and the USA-  Edgar Lungu

I’M COMING BACK – ECL
…look at Ghana and the US
9th December 2024
From Lukwanga Radio-Kawambwa
Mr. Edgar Lungu, the sixth President has stated in a radio interview in Kawambwa aired live today that he’s coming back into office in one form another soon.
“You have heard that the former President of Ghana has come back, ” said Mr. Lungu, “in America the former President came back so what can stop me from coming back?”.
In Kawambwa to drum up support for a parliamentary candidate Danstan Mwansa, the sixth President said the ground for “comebacks” based on failures of incumbent’s was ripe.
In November millions of Americans voted back Donald Trump as President while on December 7, Ghana voted back H.E John Mahama as President defeating a younger incumbent vice president rival.
Mr Lungu was speaking on the eve of a milestone final judgement expected in the Concourt on December 10.
President Lungu’s popularity has been souwering high in recent months as the cost of food and fuel escalates in Zambia.
The full interview is posted on the Edgar Lungu Facebook page and X.
But these two gentlemen are not thieves like you.
The problem with you sir is that you’re a crook, and have no leadership qualities. Your motive is simply to defend your stolen wealth while in power, that’s so. But God doesn’t work with criminals like you. So forget sir
Also look at South Africa you chaps. Why going that far when you have Jacob Zuma as an example just nearby here?
Bring it on! You seem not to have learned a lesson from Zambians. In the most unlikely event that your face appears on the ballot again, we shall finish you off with a 4 million thumping.
Is that the population of your province?
Vote wisely in 2026.
For pfidiot voters you’ve only got plan B, ecl running mate in 2026. Nayo nayo……….2026 Vote wisely indeed!!
Hope you’ve eased up ukuinyela since judgement this morning????
Donald Trump had only served ONE term before standing for re election. The Ghanaian former President was also eligible to stand for election. Mr Lungu…you are not eligible to stand for presidential elections. That is is the difference between you and the other former presidents. Your thought process is VERY VERY shallow. It’s incredible
And the man claims to be a lawyer. His plan B is to place a surrogate who will set aside court cases against him and his family.
What a crook.
Ooh no God forbid.
Coming back one way or another? In Zambia there is only one way of legally coming back and that is through the ballot. All other ways are illegal and since Mr. Lungu is legally barred from appearing on the ballot, the only other way he can come back is through unlawful means.
Mr. Lungu should not be taken lightly. He must be watched very carefully. He amassed a lot of wealth during his reign and has a substantial support base. The potential to cause anarchy is there. After all, PF is synonymous with violence.
Mr. Lungu stop trying to find ways to convince yourself of a sound basis that you will lead Zambia. Not even PF would give you the time of day. Its a misconcieved notion. No humility, eloquence or amount of money would make any person think you are capable of being in an office of public trust. On the world stage, who had any good words for you? They know and knew what you were. A klepomanic. Those that came to you. Only sang the song you wanted to hear cause the personally benefited from you.
Look around you. Look at the people that lie and try to convince you that you are finely dress in the nudity that the law has cast. We now know of the extent you went to be PF president, State President and how Judges forged Judgements for you. Does that not embarass you? When does it stop?