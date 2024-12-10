I’M COMING BACK …look at Ghana and the USA-  Edgar Lungu

I’M COMING BACK – ECL



…look at Ghana and the US



9th December 2024



From Lukwanga Radio-Kawambwa



Mr. Edgar Lungu, the sixth President has stated in a radio interview in Kawambwa aired live today that he’s coming back into office in one form another soon.



“You have heard that the former President of Ghana has come back, ” said Mr. Lungu, “in America the former President came back so what can stop me from coming back?”.





In Kawambwa to drum up support for a parliamentary candidate Danstan Mwansa, the sixth President said the ground for “comebacks” based on failures of incumbent’s was ripe.



In November millions of Americans voted back Donald Trump as President while on December 7, Ghana voted back H.E John Mahama as President defeating a younger incumbent vice president rival.



Mr Lungu was speaking on the eve of a milestone final judgement expected in the Concourt on December 10.



President Lungu’s popularity has been souwering high in recent months as the cost of food and fuel escalates in Zambia.



The full interview is posted on the Edgar Lungu Facebook page and X.