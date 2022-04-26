I’m confident I’ll become PF president – Mundubile

PF presidential aspirant and Mporokoso member of parliament Brian Mundubile says he is confident that he will be PF presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections.

In an interview, Mundubile, who is the leader of the opposition in Parliament, said despite being confident, the final decision resided in party members.

“This is a democratic dispensation where every contender stands an equal chance. Obviously, you go into an election because you think you have marshalled support.

