I’m determined to return home despite more threats of arrests and threats on my life-  Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I’m determined to return home despite more threats of arrests and threats on my life

Newyork-31st January 2025

Following my submission to the UN Special Rapporteur of a report of human rights abuses perpetrated against myself where I cited the Zambia Police for assault, torture and inhuman treatment and susbequent malicious prosecutions citing my own experiences, the Zambia Police have responded with a ridiculous statement that I intend to seek asylum in the United States.

The Zambia Police has also claimed that my report and allegations against the law enforcement agency made to the UN Human Rights Council through the Special Rapporteur, is designed to elicit a response from them and use such responses as basis for a case of asylum as I’m allegedly seeking asylum in the United States.

The case of human rights abuses by the Zambia Police against citizens is well documented by human rights organisations including the US Country Report, the UNHCR Experts Report, the Human Rights Watch International, Amnesty International and others.

I’m scheduled to return to Zambia this week.

But the Zambia Police have already issued numerous threats of arrests against me.

Further some senior members of the UPND have called for my life to be taken away.

The Zambia Police has not even bothered to pursue persons that have issued detailed public threats against my life.

By this statment by Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, it appears that it is Government’s offical intention to force me into exile or arrest me on more trumped-up charges or finally take away my life.

I’ve demonstrated that since I joined politics in 2022, I’m determined to be part of the process to cause positive development change in my country.

To this effect, I even paid K200,000($10,000) in nomination fees to participate in the Patriotic Front party primary elections to pick a presidential candidate.

I submitted my name, because of my local and international experience in Zambia’s development agenda.

I have hoped that our members could consider my name among others, for the leadership of the party and as a Presidential Candidate.

Since then I’ve suffered harrasment, brutality and numerous arrests at the hands of the Zambia Police.

So the Police’s recent statements of arrests and the heightened threats on my life are not helping their cause if the intention was for me to seek asylum. These actions are cementing such a cause.

So it is clear that it is infact the State and its agents intention and determination to remove me from the political scene in the build up to the 2026 general elections, either by taking my life away, or by subjecting me to more arrests on oppressive charges or by forcing me into exile.

Let me make it very clear. I have been in the United States for official duties that were earlier outlined.

I’m also very determined to return as scheduled despite the threats of arrests and the threats on my life.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Friday, 31st January 2025

Below is the Zambia Police statement.

POLICE AWARE OF MR. EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S PLOY TO MANIPULATE LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSES FOR POLITICAL ASYLUM CLAIMS

January 31, 2025-The Zambia Police Service is fully aware of Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba’s calculated attempts to manipulate police responses to his social media postings as part of his efforts to support his request for political asylum in the United States of America.



The Zambia Police Service operates within the framework of the law and has a constitutional mandate to arrest and prosecute any individual who commits an offence, regardless of their political affiliation or status in society. Zambia, as a sovereign state, is governed by laws that apply equally to all individuals. Any person who contravenes these laws will be arrested and subjected to due legal process before the courts of law.



It is, therefore, misleading and deceptive for Mr. Mwamba to create an impression that law enforcement actions are politically motivated. The Zambia Police Service remains professional and impartial in executing its duties and will not be drawn into political theatrics aimed at undermining the rule of law.



We urge members of the public to disregard false narratives that seek to portray lawful police actions as persecution. The Zambia Police Service will continue to uphold its mandate of maintaining law and order without fear or favor.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.