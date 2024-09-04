‘I’m done taking care of people in their careers’ – Actor Matthew Perry’s manager reportedly quits Hollywood

American actor, Matthew Perry has reportedly quit Hollywood after his de@th.

Doug Chapin was Perry’s manager for about 30 years, and was ‘devastated’ by the actor’s de@th from a ketamine overdose last October, Chapin’s screenwriter client Kate Lanier said in an exclusive interview.

Lanier said the tragic death was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’ for Chapin, who quit Hollywood management and retired to northern California.

‘He was done with Hollywood. After Matty died, Doug said to me, “I’m done taking care of people in their careers.” He and his husband went travelling to Portugal and Spain and got completely out of the Hollywood scene,’ said Lanier, who now works as a writing coach, and is presenting her new short movie, Lucky, at film festivals.

‘I think that Matty’s death really impacted him. When you are close to an addict, there’s a point when you go: “I’m done. I can’t help this person. They’re on the road to kill themselves.”

‘So I think his death was Doug’s final straw of not wanting to do this work anymore.’

Five people have since been arrested for the actor’s death, including two physicians.

Lanier, a 60-year-old Santa Barbara native, said she also worked closely for decades with Chapin and Perry’s assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, who pleaded guilty this month to helping purchase and inject Perry with ketamine including shooting him up the day he died.

Despite his role in Perry’s death, Lanier said she believed the 59-year-old didn’t mean to harm the Friends star.

‘It’s tricky, I’m of two minds,’ she said. ‘There’s so much new information that’s been coming out about ketamine, LSD, and mushrooms, that it’s helpful or not helpful. I can see how easy it would be to get confused about are you being helpful or are you harming someone.

‘I can see how he got that confused in the whole situation of getting ketamine and thinking “I’m helping him, maybe this is a healing thing.” I don’t see him intentionally doing anything harmful.’