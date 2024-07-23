I’M EQUAL TO THE TASK, SAYS HEALTH MINISTER MUCHIMA

By Peter Zunda Jr

New Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima says he is equal to the task as opposed to public criticisms that he is not the right person to run the Ministry of Health.

On Sunday, President Hakainde Hichilema swapped Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo, with his counterpart from Lands and Natural Resources, Elijah Muchima.

But Development Expert Dr. Charity Musamba observes what Zambians are looking for people who can provide leadership.

And Lawyer Simon Mwila has noted that Zambian is not shortfall of people that can deliver highlighting that they voted for President Hakainde Hichilema with a view that he will to bring people with high calibre and understanding of governance issues