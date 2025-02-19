I’M FOCUSED ON TALENT NOT FACILITIES – HAUPTLE



By Kalumiana Kalumiana



Zambia women’s national team football coach Nora Hauptle says the depth of talent makes her job very easy despite general perceptions of a lack of infrastructure in African football.





The Swiss-born coach is Zambia’s first foreign coach for a woman’s side and will make her debut this week when they host Malawi in two international friendlies in Lusaka.





Hauptle said at a media briefing in Lusaka that every country has technical and infrastructure challenges but one must always work around them.



-ZDR