I’m from Southern Province, but I condemn Tonga tribalism – Nakacinda
RAPHAEL Nakacinda has vowed that he shall not relent in condemning tribalism being perpetrated by President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government despite being from the Tonga ethnic group from which the head of State hails.
Mr Nakacinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general says being from the Tonga ethnic group shall not prevent him from condemning tribalism, especially within Southern Province.- daily nation
The well meaning Tonga people loathe the current tribalism. My wife is so ashamed of it, and regrets the way she voted in 2021, as I do too. The few Tonga people embracing it, or justifying it should be ashamed of themselves.
Vote wisely in 2026.
He is not Tonga nakachinda don’t be cheated his father went there for work nevertheless I hate PF criminals because of promoting tribalism in Zambia.
You are joking badala!!!