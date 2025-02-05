I’m from Southern Province, but I condemn Tonga tribalism – Nakacinda





RAPHAEL Nakacinda has vowed that he shall not relent in condemning tribalism being perpetrated by President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government despite being from the Tonga ethnic group from which the head of State hails.





Mr Nakacinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general says being from the Tonga ethnic group shall not prevent him from condemning tribalism, especially within Southern Province.- daily nation