I’m Going To Smash Wilder’s Head, Anthony Joshua Boasts After knockout win against Helenius

Following his recent knockout win against Finland’s Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena in London Saturday, two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has confirmed his next match will be against America’s Deontay Wilder.

Joshua, during a press conference after his win against Helenius on Saturday, not only confirmed Wilder as his next opponent but added that he is “just focused on smashing his (Wilder’s) head in now.”

“Anytime is a good time to fight. It’s only a fight it doesn’t matter who it is. It could have been Wilder eight years ago and it could have been Wilder now, it doesn’t matter. It is what it is at the end of the day.

“It’s only a fight and boxing wins so roll on really. There is no worry to me. I’m just happy that we can get the fight going on. I think people appreciate that I’m doing my best to keep heavyweight boxing on the map.

“We gonna fight and what will be will be. I can’t look back and say what would be or what would have been. I’m just focused on fighting him now, that’s it. That’s what I’m focused on now.

“I’m not trying to compare what would have been, it’s a weakness. I’m just focused on smashing his head in now.”