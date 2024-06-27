I’m hard working whether you like me or not – HH

By Mubanga Mubanga

President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed disappointment with procurement officers in government who are buying borehole accessories at K500,000, when the nation is going through a crisis.

Speaking during a press briefing at State House yesterday, President Hichilema said there was now need to ensure that water for drinking, cooking and animals are availed to the nation.

“And l don’t know if I made mention of this last time, we now put measures to ensure that, this water borehole as an example is procured at the right cost. I mentioned last time, if my memory serves me right, that we had procurement colleagues that were procuring a borehole plus accessories at K300,000 to K500,000… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-hard-working-whether-you-like-me-or-not-hh/