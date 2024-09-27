I’M MADE TO STRIP N@KED BEFORE MY YOUNG BROTHERS, NARRATES MP CHITOTELA FROM MUKOBEKO MAXIMUM PRISON

Yesterday at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe, I listened to a very emotional and harrowing ordeal from Honourable Chitotela about how his entire family has been impacted by his incarceration.

Careful not to give away his emotions, the Pambashe law maker explained how his wife and children are now renting a house in Kabwe just to be close to him and his other 2 young brothers also at Mukobeko.

You see President Silavwe “Outside, my whole family is disturbed and this is more painful to me than anything else” as he looked down to compose himself then added, “Inside here, are my two young brothers also jailed just for political reasons.”

President Silavwe he continued, “I don’t know why we have to be brought to a Maximum Prison dumped in a common cell with very dangerous cr!minals. There’s no dignity here, I am made to strip n@ked before my two young brothers.

As the prison officer shouted, time up! I turned to Honourable Chilangwa who told me that he was doing well despite the humiliating experiences. I asked him if he was writing in prison because I know he is an ardent writer and avid reader.

My question brightened Honourable Chilangwa’s eyes as he explained to me with a smile on his face that he is still writing a lot and that when it gets dark, he has problems because his small lamp is not very good. The officer once again shouted time up!

Apart from over grown hair and beards with visible large patches of grey hair and both of them looking like Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe in appearance, the duo were in good spirits and looked physically well but the distress in the eyes was very visible.

As we left Mukobeko Maximum Prison to attend to other engagements in Kabwe, I couldn’t help but reflect on Honourable Chitotela’s simple request to me “My brother just pray for us.”

Jackson Silavwe.