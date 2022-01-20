I’M NDC PRESIDENT BECAUSE AKAFUMBA APPOINTED ME, SAYS MUSENGE

I am the current National Democractic Congress party president, says Mwenya Musenge.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Musenge said he does not want to be responding to individuals that have been labelling him as a masquerader or impositer, stressing that doing so would be giving them some political mileage.

“It is good that you have taken time to call me… I read what you posted in your publication (Daily Revelation). And I want to put it on record that I am the current National Democractic Congress president and not the secretary general or chief executive officer of the party. If Saboi Imboela is claiming to be the party president of the National Democractic Congress, I wish her well together with her group. But I don’t want to be responding to those claiming to be duly elected office bearers because by doing so, I will be giving some political mileage to some individuals that want to gain political relevance on the Zambian political scene by using and damaging my reputation. I command some respect in society. And as such, I would to respond to issues being raised by political nonentities,” Musenge stated.

Asked how he ascended to the presidency of the National Democractic Congress, Musenge said that he assumed to the opposition party presidency through established party electoral procedures.

“Like I earlier said, I am the duly elected party president of the National Democractic Congress. I became National Democractic Congress president after being appointed as party president by the immediate past National Democractic Congress president Mr Josephs Akafumba then ratified… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-ndc-president-because-akafumba-appointed-me-says-musenge/