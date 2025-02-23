I’M NEVER ASSOCIATED WITH BL00DSHED …how can I plot against  President HH I willingly handed over power to –  Edgar Lungu

0

By ZR Reporter

Former president Edgar Lungu has maintained that has never plotted against President Hakainde Hichilema.


In a post on his Facebook Page today, Mr Lungu asked Zambians to avoid political malice.



He added that he has never associated himself with bl00dshed or w@r anywhere.

“Let us avoid political malíce and contemptuóus propaganda,” he said.



“How can l plot against a president l willingly and peacefully handed over power to? As a Christian, patriot and nationalist, I am never associated with bl00dshed or w@r anywhere!”

