I’M NEVER ASSOCIATED WITH BL00DSHED



…how can I plot against a President I willingly handed over power to – ECL





By ZR Reporter



Former president Edgar Lungu has maintained that has never plotted against President Hakainde Hichilema.



In a post on his Facebook Page today, Mr Lungu asked Zambians to avoid political malice.





He added that he has never associated himself with bl00dshed or w@r anywhere.



“Let us avoid political malíce and contemptuóus propaganda,” he said.





“How can l plot against a president l willingly and peacefully handed over power to? As a Christian, patriot and nationalist, I am never associated with bl00dshed or w@r anywhere!”