I’m not a PF cadre, says former UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba

I’m not a politician and the treatment I was given on grounds of being partisan is unfortunate because I’m a professional who is not easily swayed, former University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has said.

Prof Mumba said he was unceremoniously removed from his position without any reason or even notice.

He said he had never been a politician and that it was wrong for people to link him to the opposition political party.

“I have worked for the African Union for some time now and when I was called to come and head UNZA I was happy because I love my country very much and wanted to contribute a lot to the Zambian community,” he said.

Prof Mumba said he was no push over as he was an independent mind that spoke his mind even when the powers that be thought otherwise.

He said he was a scientist and not a politician but stood firm when it came to dealing with the law and that he was unapologetic about it.

Prof Mumba said Zambia needed a cadre of such calibre who were not easily swayed by politics but technocrats who would propel to greater heights.- Daily Nation