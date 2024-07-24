I’M NOT AVAILABLE, M’MEMBE TELLS POLICE, HH



Opposition Socialist Party president Fred M’membe says he is out of the country to appear before the Police this Friday, reports Asa Manda.



Dr. M’membe who has been critical of the Hichilema regime branding it as the most corrupt and tribal has been summoned to appear before the Police at Westwood Police Post, outside Lusaka where he was detained last time.



The reasons for his summons are not yet known but Dr. M’membe who left the country for Venezuela to monitor elections this Sunday confirms he was told about the summons when he arrived in that country.



“No sooner had they heard that I have just landed in Caracas, Venezuela on invitation to observe the country’s presidential elections this Sunday, July 28, than they issue a call out.



Mr Hakainde Hichilema, you and your people know that I’m currently out of your jurisdiction,” Dr. M’Dr Fred M’membe wrote in a post on his facebook page seen by Zambian Eye.



The summon call issued by Police in Lusaka states that Dr. M’membe is supposed to appear before the Westwood Police Station anti-fraud unit on July 26, for an interview.



“I have to inform you that Dr. Fred M’membe, said to be in your employment, is destined / required to attend an interview at Zambia Police Service Westwood Police Station on 26th July, 2024 at 10:00 hours for the purpose of interview,” reads the callout summon Dr. M’membe has posted on his facebook page.



Dr. M’membe is already arrested in two other cases he is appearing in court where he denies the charges describing them as political aimed at silencing him just like other vocal opposition leaders.



Zambian Eye, 24th July 2024.