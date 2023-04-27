I’m Not Aware PF Wanted To Deregister MMD – Davies Chama

I’M NOT AWARE PF WANTED TO DEREGISTER THEN MAIN OPPOSITION MMD – CHAMA

PF national chairman Davies Chama says he was unaware that the ruling PF then through Clement Andeleki tried to deregister the then biggest opposition MMD, saying if he knew he would have opposed such a move.

But the ruling UPND has told PF to simply comply with the demands of the Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende who has threatened them with deregistration over pronounced demands.

The situation the PF has found itself in where a sitting Registrar of Societies is trying to deregister them as the biggest opposition party is similar to when the PF then as a ruling party tried to deregister the biggest opposition and former ruling MMD through now Katombola member of parliament Andeleki who served as Registrar of Societies at the time.

Asked if he regrets that the PF acted in such a manner against the MMD as those in the UPND administration are doing against PF, Chama expressed ignorance that such a thing ever happened.

“Me personally I’m not even aware of what you are talking about. Even when it was happening (attempts to deregister MMD), if at all it happened I was not aware and personally I wouldn’t have supported that kind of move. I was not aware that at any time, maybe I was disconnected, maybe that was a time when I was on suspension from the party,” Chama claimed.

Chama said in the same manner, he was also shocked when the PF removed the presidential immunity of former late president Rupiah Banda, saying he was very shocked and embarrassed that his own party could do such a thing.

“Those are some of the things I don’t support. And even at the time if I was active in terms of knowing what was going on (attempts to deregi… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-not-aware-pf-wanted-to-deregister-then-main-opposition-mmd-chama/