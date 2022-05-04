I’M not bitter that I have not been co-opted as a member of the Patriotic Front’s central committee because I can still contribute immensely its growth, aspiring president, Chishimba Kambwili, has said.

Mr Kambwili said he was not upset that he was left out despite an uproar from members like Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo who wondered what criteria they used when choosing individuals to be part of the central committee.

He said he was still a loyal member of the party despite the snub by some members of the central committee who felt he did not deserve a slot.

“To be honest, I’m not bitter in anyway because not being a member of the central committee cannot stop you from contributing to the growth of the party,” he said.

Mr Kambwili said it was high time the party changed the appointment of members of the central committee as it was clear they were being handpicked on grounds that they were in good books with the powers that be.

He said this needed to change because it was detrimental to the growth of the party as some hardworking members were left out.

Meanwhile, Mr Kambwili said he had met with other PF presidential hopefuls to formulate the way forward for the party.

Mr Kambwili said he met Mr Brian Mundubile and Mr Emmanuel Mwamba to chart the way forward for the party.

“Such meetings are going to be normal and expect us to engage more other stakeholders to chart the way forward concerning the upcoming general convention,” he said.- Daily Nation