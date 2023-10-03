I’M NOT BOTHERED BY LUNGU NOT WANTING TO SEE ME… I’m not a bootlicker myself – Davies Chama

I’M NOT BOTHERED BY LUNGU NOT WANTING TO SEE ME – CHAMA … I’m not a bootlicker myself

I question what type of a leader you are if you only want to hear what will massage your ears, said PF national chairman Davies Chama when asked on information that Edgar Lungu does not want him in his circles.

Asked by Daily Revelation on information that former president Lungu has developed a negative attitude and does not even want to see him (Chama) among the people in his inner circle after he (Chama) urged him to forego the presidency and take a backseat and leave it for the others to take over from him, Chama said: "If that's the position people have taken it's unfortunate. You know in life if you just want to hear what will massage your ears then I don't know what type of a leader you…