I’M NOT COMPROMISED – DPP Gilbert Phiri

I’M NOT COMPROMISED – DPP



I am not compromised, says Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri.





In a recent exclusive interview with Daily Revelation, Phiri was asked to comment on people’s assertions that he was compromised and only sanctioned prosecutions against opposition leaders and members.





In response, Phiri said people were free to say what they wanted but the truth remained that his office did not sanction prosecutions based on political affiliation.



Recently, opposition Patriots for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo had applied to DPP Phiri for authority to privately prosecute the ruling UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda for hate speech. This was after Imenda referred to Catholic Archibishop of Lusaka Archdiocese Alick Banda as a lucifer. But Phiri threw out Tembo’s request for want of merit.





Phiri also refused to grant Tembo permission to privately prosecute Education minister Douglas Syakalima for alleged hate speech against the people of Luapula Province when he said that they had poverty of the mind, words felt to have expressed hostility and segregation.



Makebi Zulu advocates were also denied permission to privately prosecute Miles Sampa and Morgan Ngona for alleged impersonation and fraud offences over PF matters.





In a similar application, opposition Socialist Party president Fred M’membe applied before the DPP for authority to privately prosecute Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba for defamation. Again, DPP Phiri similarly turned down M’membe’s application.





And in an interview, Phiri explained that when people made requests to prosecute a case and it was clear that a case would go nowhere, his office was not going



Daily Revelation