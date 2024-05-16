‘I’m not gay’ — Musa Keys responds to trolls questioning his sexuality

Musician Musa Keys, has hit out at social media trolls that have been insinuating that he is gay, with the performer saying that fans thought he was a homosexual because of his unique way of dressing.

Amapiano superstar Keys, refers to himself as the “Tsonga” Michael Jackson, noting that the name was inspired by his flamboyant style and the late King of Pop.

His eye-catching dress sense saw him grab the Best Dressed Artist gong at the recently held Metro FM awards.

However, while Keys’ style has endeared him to fashionistas, it has also seen him repeatedly labeled gay by some fans on social media.

In a post on Tuesday, Keys hit out at those who continued to suggest that he is not “straight”.

In the post, Musa said: “I not gay. I see your comments about me being gay because I’m dressed in a specific way. Since when does the way I dress define my sexuality? Stop being stupid people.

“Maphorisa is right, you just sit in the comments writing sh*t. Just because my business isn’t on social media about women doesn’t mean I don’t do women. You really need to chill,” he said.

Last year, it was rumoured that Keys was dating social media influencer Gontse Sebati.

Born Musa Makamu in Giyani, the muso was raised in Polokwane in Limpopo and has been dominating the charts since he burst into the limelight with his infectious hits. Some of his hit songs include Wena, Vula Mlomo, and Selema. Telly Africa