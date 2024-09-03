I’M NOT HUNGRY FOR A JOB – KABIMBA



ECONOMIC Front president, Wynter Kabimba has denied assertions that he has entered into an alliance with the ruling UPND Alliance in order to secure himself a job in government.



Mr. Kabimba was commenting on the backlash he has suffered after announcing his intention to join and work with the UPND by some political opponents who have charged that the EF leader decided to join the UPND alliance because he was looking for a job.



The EF leader Sunday announced that his party will work with the UPND to advance a just and civil political environment in the country to engender peace, unity and development.



However, some political players have questioned Mr. Kabimba’s move to join the UPND alliance when he has several times castigated the President Hakainde Hichilema administration as being a failed project.