I’m not missing Parliament, Speaker is a cadre – Lusambo

I’m not missing Parley, Speaker is a cadre – Lusambo

Lusaka, Thursday, April 20, 2023 ( News Diggers )

Former Kabushi PF member of parliament Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo says he does not miss being in Parliament.

Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV’s Millennium Tonight, Tuesday, Lusambo said the Speaker of the House is a “cadre” who tries to impress President Hakainde Hichilema.

“I don’t miss Parliament per se. I miss the people of Kabushi constituency and I am 100 per cent in touch with the structures and the residents of Kabushi constituency. The Parliament in its current form it’s not a House where I can miss. I know even the MPs who are there, they are regretting to be in the House in this life of Parliament. The presiding officer we have in Parliament is a cadre…”