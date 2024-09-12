‘I’m not Samuel Eto’o, I didn’t make money to save the world’ – Geremi Njitab on donations

Former Cameroon midfielder, Geremi Njitab, has revealed that he does not make donations because he did not make money to save the world.



Njitab has faced social media criticism and comparisons to Cameroon icon Samuel Eto’o, who is well-known for his philanthropic contributions.



The former Chelsea player refused to be compared with the former Barcelona striker, stating he does not fancy giving people money, including his family.



“I am not Eto’o, my money is mine. He is him, I am me. I didn’t suffer for years to save the whole world. My own family even complains about me but I don’t care,” he said, as quoted by friquesports.net.



He insisted that he would have been neglected if he had not made a career out of football, hence, the decision not to make donations.



“My money is mine. If I hadn’t played football, who would be willing to help me? I don’t buy sympathy. You won’t hear that I made a staggering donation to someone. Even my security guard doesn’t have a plate of food in my house; his salary is enough.”



Geremi Njitab is a Cameroonian legend and one of the biggest talents produced by the central African country.



The retired footballer had an illustrious international career, winning two Africa Cup of Nations titles and an Olympic gold medal.



Regarding his club career, he played for reputable clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, and six other clubs.