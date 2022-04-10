By ADRIAN MWANZA

I am not intimidated by the current charge of mutiny that has been slapped on me, Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president, Chilufya Tayali, has said.

Mr Tayali said he would prove his innocence in court and that he was ready to face them.

He said that he was not fazed by the Mutiny charge which, if found guilty, would see him imprisoned for life.

“One thing I’ll tell you, is that I’m not fazed about this matter and that it shall be dealt with in the courts of law,” he said.

Mr Tayali was picked up and detained at Ibex Hill Police Post and was only released on Thursday after he met bail conditions