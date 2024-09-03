I’m Not Seeking Third Term- Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated that he is not seeking a third term amid call by Zanu PF activists for him to remain in office beyond 2028.



Speaking to Zimbabweans living in China on Monday, Mnangagwa said, “I have said it in the past that l am a constitutionalist. Did you hear anything about that? It means that l follow the constitution to the letter. You know, l am among those who wrote the constitution,” he said, amid applause from the diaspora attendees.



Mnangagwa further said, “Those that you engage with in rumor mongering to the effect that l should seek a third term, l don’t want that. I was given a prescribed period to be in power by Zimbabweans and if it comes to an end some people will also be given an opportunity to take over. You hear that?



“So, this question of having a third term does not arise, especially under my watch. I am in my second term and already know the date l will leave office in 2028. I will go home on that day. Some people will then take over. So, if there are people misleading you, tell them that it’s a big no. That’s not what ‘father’ is thinking of doing.”



Mnangagwa has in the past dismissed party attempts to push him to seek a third term saying he is a constitutionalist.



He recently told party activists at the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare that he won’t heed any calls for him to remain in office after serving his constitutionally-mandated two five-year terms.



But some critics have warned that he may be trying to seek public opinion on remaining in office.- VOA