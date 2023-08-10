I’M NOT WORRIED ABOUT BEING THROWN OUT OF OFFICE – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is not afraid of being thrown out of office.

And President Hichilema says the “sausage” Kenneth Kaunda International Airport cost $400 million when it could have easily cost only $150 million.

Meanwhile, the Head of State says now that money has been decentralised away from Lusaka where the big thieves live, accountants now need to check on the small thieves living in rural areas.

Speaking in Livingstone at the Pre-Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants Annual General Meeting Workshop, Wednesday, President Hichilema said he would gladly go and look after his goats once his term in office came to an end. “I hear a lot of my colleagues in the opposition threatening me that we will….

(Credit: News Diggers)