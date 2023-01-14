I’M NOW AT INTERNATIONAL LEVEL – YO MAPS

Zambia’s most celebrated Artist Elton Mulenga commonly known as Yo-Maps says he is now at International level.

Yo-Maps according to the Zambia Daily Mail says those that compare him to other’s in Zambia are usually placing a wrong button because he is at International level. The Artist says he can never be the guy he was.

Yo Maps is reported to have recently scooped the AEAUSA Awards beating the likes of Davido, Black Sheriff, FireBoy DML, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, and other amazing artists a few days ago.

Zambians have been comparing Yo-Maps with Obrie Chileshe commonly known as Chile One who won a number of National Awards beating Yo-Maps.

