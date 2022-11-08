I’m ready for investigative wings- Siyuni

I’m ready and not intimidated by the investigative wings who I’m told will anytime come to my residence to search for whatever documents they are looking for, former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi has said.

Ms Siyunyi said she had been told that the investigative team would any day storm her property and carry out a search on her property.

She said that she and her family were not intimidated and that they were ready for anything because as far as she was concerned she had not committed any wrong doing.

“I’m ready I have been told that they might come but for me the sooner the better so that we get this over and done with,” she said.

Ms Siyunyi said she was not a politician but a professional individual who had been embroiled in what seemed like a political witch hunt.

She pleaded with the people in authority not to harass her as she had small children who did not deserve this kind of treatment.

“They should tell me when they are coming so that at least my children do not experience the trauma,” she said. Ms Siyunyi however said she was expecting such kind of treatment and that she was now used and was just waiting for them.- Daily Nation