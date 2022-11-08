I’m ready for investigative wings- Siyuni

I’m ready and not intimidated by the investigative wings who I’m told will anytime come to my residence to search for whatever documents they are looking for, former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi has said.
Ms Siyunyi said she had been told that the investigative team would any day storm her property and carry out a search on her property.
She said that she and her family were not intimidated and that they were ready for anything because as far as she was concerned she had not committed any wrong doing.
“I’m ready I have been told that they might come but for me the sooner the better so that we get this over and done with,” she said.
Ms Siyunyi said she was not a politician but a professional individual who had been embroiled in what seemed like a political witch hunt.
She pleaded with the people in authority not to harass her as she had small children who did not deserve this kind of treatment.
“They should tell me when they are coming so that at least my children do not experience the trauma,” she said. Ms Siyunyi however said she was expecting such kind of treatment and that she was now used and was just waiting for them.- Daily Nation
She should ask the people that tipped her that the investigative wings will come search anytime to let her know when they will strike so she can get the children out. UPND wake up indirectly she is telling you that the wings are not clean.
Who told her? We suspect those Lubinda claims to be their people in the system told her.Why are crying day & night when Gvt fishes out those doing this.Gvt please fish out these people who still feel that pf is in power.We don’t expect one to be investigated to have information before she/he is investigated.This is the more reason of some individuals in pf think that they own Zambia
Clearly from what the former DPP has said, if Daily Nation is being quoted right, there are PF moles within the investigative wings. Why would an employee of the investigative wings want to tip the DPP unless they have some common interests?
These institutions need to be cleansed or the fight against corruption will hit a dead end, especially cases involving the former ruling party, PF.
CAN YOU ACCEPT APPOINTMENTS FROM POLITICIANS AND CLAIM NOT TO BE A POLITICIAN?
CAN A PERSON PLAY WITH FIRE AND NOT BE BURNT? WHY DISOWN POLITICIANS TODAY WHEN YOU WERE A BENEFICIARY OF THEIR APPOINTING POWER? ACCEPT THAT YOU ARE A POLITICIAN, AND DEAL WITH YOUR SITUATION USING POLITICAL INSTITUTIONS OR POLITICIANS.