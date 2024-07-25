I’m ready for you- Kaaba tells Muchende



Kaaba Ready for Muchende

University of Zambia law Lecturer has welcomed the purported legal suit against him by the Solicitor General of Zambia, Marshal Muchende SC.



He advised Muchende’s lawyers to serve him with process than to allow their client to pander to social-media gallery.



Dr. Kaaba had issued a statement in which he alleged that State Chambers (Attorney-General’s and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)) were at the centre of the large-scale acts of corruption looting the public Treasury.



He had stated that this was being perpetrated by a scheme that included judges, usually from out-of-town courts.



“I must end by commending your client for commencing this action as it will give me an opportunity to demonstrate before Court the truthfulness of my assertions and I eagerly look forward to meeting him in Court”.



Below is the letter written by Dr. Kaaba to Muchemde’s lawyers

Be:_Marshall Mubambe Muchende SC vs Dr.0’Brien Kaaba



It has been brought to my attention that various social media platforms are circulating a writ of summons and statement of claim purported to have been issued by your firm on behalf of your client Mr. Marshall Mubambe Muchende, the current Solicitor General of the Republic of

Zambia, reportedly suing me for defaming him.



The said documents indicate that they were filed in the Lusaka High Court on 184h July, 2024.



If indeed this is the correct position, could you kindly serve me the process so that I can file

my defence and defend myself before a properly constituted court of competent jurisdiction and not social media.



I must end by commending your client for commencing this action as it will give me an opportunity to demonstrate before Court the truthfulness of my assertions and I eagerly look forward to meeting him in Court.