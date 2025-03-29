I’M READY TO CALL PF CONVENTION… If they accept I’m president, for us to move forward – MILES SAMPA

I’M READY TO CALL PF CONVENTION – MILES



… If they accept I’m president, for us to move forward





By Esther Chisola



Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa (PF) has commended party Copperbelt Province chairperson Stardy Mwale for speaking the truth about what is happening in the former ruling party.



And Sampa has said according to the current leaders status in the party, he is both PF president and secretary general. He said the party leadership and membership should agree upon this status so they could then discuss the way forward.





But PF secretary general Rapheal Nakacinda said he could not comment on Mwale’s lamentations because the matter was an internal issue.





Mwale, a former defence permanent secretary, has castigated PF members for failing to replace former president Edgar Lungu as party president due to cowardice. In an audio availed to Daily Revelation, Mwale challenged the party to immediately call for a convention and elect a leader to take over from Lungu in readiness for the 2026 general elections.



He threatened never to attend any central committee meetings if there was no agenda item to replace Lungu at a convention to be held in the next 60 days.





Mwale said because of the wrong advice rendered to Lungu by his lawyers for him to hold to the PF leaders, Sampa and Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga saw an opportunity to cause confusion and take hijack the party leadership.





But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Sampa said although Mwale went overboard, his remarks were still valid.



“He said a lot of truth in there and the good news for him, from my end, is





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-ready-to-call-pf-convention-miles-if-they-accept-im-president-for-us-to-move-forward/