I’m ready to come out on two conditions- Emmanuel JJ Banda

JJ BANDA WILL BE COMING FOR YOU IN YOUR DREAMS, SAYS TAYALI



.. Demands K5 Million



Self exiled Social Media political Activist Chilufya Tayali says Emmanuel JJ Banda will soon start haunting those who abducted him and persecuted him.



Speaking on a live broadcast on Facebook from his exile unknown base, Tayali who said was just bear messenger of the message said Government need to release Banda’s wife.



Tayali said the K2 million Police has pledged is too little for the information leading to apprehend Banda. He said Banda is ready to come out on two conditions.



He said the first condition is that the two people working for State House Levy Ngoma and Clayson Hamasaka who Banda alleges spearhead his abduction must be arrested with the people they used.



Tayali said the second condition is that Police must deposit K5 Million and not K2 million they are offering in a foreign country count preferably in Dubai.



He explained that once these two conditions are met, Banda will come out. He said Police or State Agency will not be able to touch Banda.



Tayali explained that failure to meet these conditions and soon Banda who he said was like condemned to death and escaped will start speaking.



He said Banda will soon start making revelations which he says would be bad for the government.



Tayali said Banda just the way he escaped from police custody mysteriously will soon be showing up in the dreams of his abductors and persecutors.



Last Sunday around 10pm Banda who was admitted to Chipata General Hospital third floor ward guarded by five security officers escaped.



The Police have since pledged K2 million to anyone who will provide information that will lead to the arrest of Banda.



Banda who is member of Parliament for Petauke central constituency was in police custody facing aggravated rubbery charge.



Zambian Eye, 11th August 2024