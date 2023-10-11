I’m Ready To Face M’membe In Gay Debate But Am Going With Wynter Kabimba – Mweetwa

I’M READY TO FACE M’MEMBE IN LGBTQI DEBATE BUT AM GOING WITH WYNTER – MWEETWA

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

I AM ready to face Fred M’membe in a public debate on LGBTQI issues but I will take Wynter Kabimba and Frank Bwalya with me because they are his accusers, says chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.

Mweetwa has, however, asked Dr M’membe to leave President Hakainde Hichilema and State House out of this issue.

Recently, Dr M’membe, who is Socialist Party leader, challenged President Hichilema and Mweetwa to a public debate on…

