I’M READY TO MEET MASEBO IN COURT OVER R2 MILLION, MERCEDES BENZ REQUEST, VOWS TFM BOSS MLONZI



TFM Holdings executive chairman Mcebisi Mlonzi says he is prepared to meet Sylvia Masebo in court, adding that he voluntarily reported to the ACC requests made to him for R2 million and a Mercedes Benz for the purported sponsorship of Masebo’s son’s wedding.



And Mlonzi has told Daily Revelation that he has got stored information of the conversations he has been having with Mbachi Nkwazi, whom he said was introduced to him by Health minister Masebo as her… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-ready-to-meet-masebo-in-court-over-r2-million-mercedes-benz-request-vows-tfm-boss-mlonzi/