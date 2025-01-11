I’m ready to recontest Chawama if declared vacant – Potipher Tembo

I’m ready to recontest Chawama if declared vacant – Potipher

By Esther Chisola

UPND 2021 Chawama losing candidate Potipher Tembo says he stands ready to contest Chawama in the event that Tasila Lungu’s seat is declared vacant.

In December last year, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) said Chawama PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu was on the most wanted list.

But Tasila on her Facebook page stated that she would come back to Zambia once house sittings opened, stressing that she got permission from Parliament before traveling.

And Tasila’s lawyer Charles Changano assured the nation that his client would appear before the DEC offices on February 10, 2025 without fail.

Speaking in an interview, Tembo said politicians were always ready for anything and