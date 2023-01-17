I’M READY TO SERVE AS FAZ PRESIDENT IF PERMITTED BY COUNCILORS- GIDEON MWENYA

I’M READY TO SERVE AS FAZ PRESIDENT IF PERMITTED BY COUNCILORS

…onus is on the FAZ Council to give me mandate

FAZ PRESIDENTIAL hopeful GIDEON MWENYA says he is ready to serve as President if the Football Association of Zambia Council permits him.

The Konkola Mine Police President said he was banking on the support of those he called the owners of the game (FAZ Councillors).

Mwenya explained that the power of choosing who should be FAZ President lied in the Councillors adding that they (Councillors) delegate their powers to whoever they felt was suitable for the job.

“You see, you can be there boasting that you will be FAZ President but if the FAZ Council doesn’t want to give you that mandate; uleculafye. The truth is I’m here. I have always been ready to contribute to the development of Zambian football. I have spent my life serving our beautiful game,” said the soft- spoken Copperbelt football administrator.

Mwenya was however quick to point out that if given a chance he would work towards uniting the football family which he said was deeply divided and needed healing.

He pledged to work with everybody regardless of perceived affiliation.

Well known for being a talent builder, Mwenya is credited for tasting both lower league and top flight football. He has dedicated his whole life helping football in Zambia.

Mwenya discovered late Nkana coach Masauso Mwale before handing him over to Nkana where he won the league until his untimely and unfortunate death.

His team has produced some of Zambia’s finest talents such as Stoppila Sunzu, Kabaso Chongo, Lazarous Kambole, Donashano Malama, Musonda Mwape and many others.

Councillors believe Mwenya’s passion for the game may just change Zambian football for ever.