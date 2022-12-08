I’m representing Africa – Morocco’s coach hope for African World Cup winners

Morocco’s Coach, Walid Regragui, says he hopes to fly the flag of African football high when asked if they are playing for the Arab world. The coach is convinced the time is nigh for African teams to give the footballing powerhouse of Europe and South America a run for their money.

Regragui is said to have described his side’s win against Spain was for the Arab world.

“I am not here to be a politician. We want to fly Africa’s flag high just like Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon. We are here to represent Africa,” the ex-Wydad Casablanca coach told GOAL.

Regragui said he is looking forward to a time when Africa can produce a World Cup winner.

“Often African football has been described as sub-par, not as good as elsewhere, but in this World Cup, I think we’ve shown we can give anyone a run for their money. We’re talking about European teams, South American teams, and I hope in the future we’ll be seeing more African teams. Why not an African World Cup champion in the future?”

The World Cup resumes this Friday with quarterfinal battles. Morocco will tussle with Portugal on Saturday from 5pm Malawi time (15:00GMT).

The 2022 World Cup finals will be played on Sunday 18 December.