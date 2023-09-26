I’m Senior To Pete Edochie In Nollywood – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has claimed he is older than the legendary actor, Peter Edochie, in the movie industry.

Speaking on the history of the movie industry, the 61-year-old thespian shared the groundbreaking achievements of veteran filmmaker, Kenneth Nnebue, who produced the first home videos in 1992 on a professional level.

KOK explained that he, alongside other colleagues who acted in the hit movie ‘Living in Bondage’ released in 1992/93, was among the pioneers of Nollywood as true professionals before anyone else.

He stressed that the movie ‘Things Fall Apart’ featuring Pete Edochie was a cinema project, not a home video production.

Kanayo also said he was ready to challenge anyone who claimed Pete is older than him in Nollywood, adding the veteran actor joined the movie industry four years after him.

Meanwhile, Pete Edochie has declared he is a senior in the Nigerian movie industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian stated this in a recent interview with Afia TV, saying he began acting before the Nigerian movie industry, popularly called Nollywood, was formed.

The legendary movie star said there was nothing like Nollywood when he made his movie debut in the 1985 adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, ‘Things Fall Apart’.

According to Pete, seven years after Chinua Achebe’s adaptation, Nollywood came on board with the movie ‘Living In Bondage’ and retired from broadcasting to join the industry.-Naija News