“I’m sorry I said things I shouldn’t have said because of pressure” – Benny Inn apologizes

In the midst of controversy surrounding a recent four-hour video by Mike Winger, which highlights the past pitfalls of Benny Hinn’s ministry, Hinn has publicly addressed his previous ministry mishaps.

“I’m a human being. I’ve made mistakes,” Hinn says.

Hinn refrains from attributing blame to any specific party for the challenges he has faced, but acknowledges that external pressure played a significant role in influencing him as he developed his ministry.

“I let pressure get to me. And because of that pressure, I said things and did things I should not have done. And for that, really, I am sorry,” Hinn says.

Reflecting on his years in ministry, Hinn acknowledges experiencing both positive and negative aspects. He openly admits that his ministry has been flawed, recognizing years of trial and error. Now, having gained insights, he aims to share key lessons with others embarking on their own journeys in ministry.

“Build a reservoir of the Word of God in your heart. So, when troubles come, you know where to go,” Hinn says.

Hinn highlights Psalm 119 as a cornerstone for leading a righteous life. He underscores the transformative power of immersing oneself in the Bible, emphasizing that a deep understanding of God’s Word leads to profound changes in one’s life, furthering the mission of spreading the gospel.

“The Bible is really clear in Psalm 119 because it talks about how does the Word of God, the Scriptures are so powerful, to help us live holy,” Hinn says.