I’M SORRY, PARDON ME…I made mistakes, I transgressed against Zambians, and I ask for their forgiveness – KATELE

…I made mistakes, I transgressed against Zambians, and I ask for their
forgiveness, I plead with President Hichilema to consider pardoning me or give
me alternative punishment because my health has failed, pleads Dr Kalumba
FORMER Finance Minister Dr Katele Kalumba is pleading with President Hakainde Hichilema to consider pardoning him or giving him an alternative punishment to custodial imprisonment so that he can have access to medical facilities.
HH, please listen to the cry of Katele Kalumba. He’s just about down and out and really on his last legs.
Where does this leave Emmanuel Mwamba and former Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Shawa Fulata Siyunyi who had argued that there was no basis for prosecuting Katele Kalumba and his co-accused? Here’s Kalumba admitting that he transgressed against the laws of Zambia. Does Lillian Siyunyi have the decency to apologise as Kalumba has done? I’m all for pardoning Kalumba now.