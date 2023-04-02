I’m still alive – Pope Francis says as he’s discharged from the hospital

Pope Francis answers questions from journalists aboard his flight from Athens, Greece, to Rome Dec. 6, 2021. The pope was concluding a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Pope Francis has been released from Hospital following a brief hospital stay that involved scheduled tests and treatment for bronchitis.

While leaving, he jokingly told journalists before being driven away: “I’m still alive.”

Francis, 86, was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic after reportedly having breathing difficulties following his weekly public audience. The pontiff was treated with antibiotics administered intravenously, the Vatican said.

The Vatican said that before departing, Francis hugged a couple whose daughter died Friday night at the hospital.

Francis sat in the front seat of the white Fiat 500 car that drove him away from Gemelli Polyclinic.

The pontiff’s hospitalization has led to worldwide concern about the pope’s health. In a Friday statement, however, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Francis’ recovery had been “normal.”

“Yesterday (went) well, with a normal clinical recovery,” Bruni said. On Thursday evening “Pope Francis had dinner, eating a pizza, together with all those who are assisting him in these days of the hospital stay.”

Annamaria Montio, a physiotherapist student at Gemelli, told the New York Times that Francis was in good hands at the hospital.

“I am sure he’s going to make it – he has such a strong spirit,” Montio told the outlet.

The spokesperson later added that, if the pope returns to the Vatican as expected on Saturday, he will be present St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass – which marks the start of the Holy Week celebrations leading up to Easter.

