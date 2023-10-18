I’m Still Struggling Despite Acting For 46 Years – Yemi Solade

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has revealed that he is still struggling despite acting for 46 years.

The actor who bagged a role in Kunle Afolayan’s new movie Ijogbon disclosed this at the premeire on Thursday, where he encouraged young people who are interested in acting to build their skills.

The actor said most young people want to act for the glamour and the gains, and not ready to put in the work.

Speaking at the event, he said, “When young people walk up to me and say things like, daddy make me a star, i say if i have done 46 years and still struggling, then who are you.

“They should be ready to pay dues, do the art right, so that the art can do them right.”

Portable, Show Promoter Fight In Italy

Meanwhile, Nigerian artiste, Portable on Sunday, accused a show promoter in Italy of collecting the money sprayed on him during his performance.

The Zazu singer, who has been performing in several countries in Europe via his verified Instagram stories, posted a video of an altercation between himself and the promoter.

In the video shared by the singer, Portable could be heard in pidgin English, saying, “Useless man. All my money wey dem spray me this man don collect am. This useless man.”

The yet-to-be-identified show promoter could be heard in the background bragging that whatever money Portable got during his performance belonged to him.