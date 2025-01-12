I’m still struggling financially despite two Oscar nominations, several blockbuster – Actor Djimon

Popular Beninese-American actor, Djimon Hounsou has said he’s experiencing financial struggles, despite having a successful two-decade-long career in Hollywood.

In a recent interview on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers, Hounsou confessed that he is underpaid and struggling to make a living.

This revelation comes as a surprise, considering his impressive credentials, including two Oscar nominations for his roles in “Blood Diamond” and “In America.”

“I’m still struggling to make a living. I’ve been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I’m still struggling financially. I’m definitely underpaid,” he said.

Hounsou also opened up about his experiences with racism in Hollywood.

He recalled being overlooked for an Oscar nomination, despite receiving a Golden Globe nomination for the same role.

The actor believes that systemic racism is still prevalent in the industry and that diversity initiatives have a long way to go.

He said: “I was nominated for the Golden Globe, but they ignored me for the Oscars because they thought that I had just come off the boat and the streets. Even though I successfully did that, they just didn’t feel like I was an actor to whom they should pay any respect.

“So, this conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go. Systemic racism won’t change like that anytime soon.”