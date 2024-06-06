I’m suing Levy Ngoma for saying I demo naked at graveyard – Saboi

I’m suing Ngoma for saying I demo naked at graveyard – Saboi … accuses UPND of working to kill Jay Jay abduction

National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela says she will sue President Hakainde Hichilema’s legal advisor Levy Ngoma for saying that she should go and demonstrate naked at the graveyard since she confessed that she slept with a ghost.

And Imboela has accused the UPND and police of doing everything possible to kill the abduction case involving Petauke member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Imboela accused Ngoma of defaming her, saying it was clear that the move taken was meant to… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-suing-ngoma-for-saying-i-dance-naked-at-graveyard-saboi-accuses-upnd-of-working-to-kill-jay-jay-abduction/