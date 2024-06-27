I’m the first to have officially met UK Crown after KK – HH

THE last official meeting with the Crown of the United Kingdom by a Zambian head of State was in 1983 when Kenneth Kaunda met the then Queen Elizabeth and so President Hakainde Hichilema is the second Zambia’s head of State to do so after meeting with King Charles last week.

President Hichilema told journalists at State House yesterday that while he could be corrected, he was the only President apart from Dr Kaunda to hold an official meeting with the Crown, King Charles.

Last week the head of State was in the United Kingdom where among other things, he was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Heriot Watt University of Scotland.