“I’m the only person to come back to number one after cancellation”- Kanye West

Kanye West has proclaimed himself the only goat amid Drake and Kendrick beef.

The rapper took to Instagram to state that he has “washed” both Drake and Kendrick Lamar in the past.

In his post, Ye wrote that he “washed” Kendrick Lamar on The Life of Pablo song “No More Parties In LA.” He added that he “washed” Drake at their benefit concert calling for the release of Larry Hoover.

Ye also took the post as an opportunity to say that Virgil Abloh, Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo, designer Kim Jones, and Balenciaga creative director Demna “all worked for me.”

“Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA,” Ye wrote. “Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover concert. everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture and I took them out. Everyone knows lotta Demna Virgil Jerry Kim all worked for me. I made Yeezus Dark Fantasy Pablo Graduation Throne 808s. I made Runaway Devil in a New Dress Father Stretch. I am the only person to come back to number one after cancellation. There is only one goat. I stand by me My friends call me ye :).”

Ye’s post comes after Kendrick delivered an incendiary verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” on which he took shots at both Drake and J. Cole.

“Motherfuck the Big 3, n***a, it’s just big me,” Kendrick Lamar’s alter ego, Kung-Fu Kenny, rapped on the fiery track, which has caused a major rift in hip-hop since it dropped last week.