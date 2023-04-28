I’m tired of swearing in people, we need to deliver- HH

HH DEMANDS SERVICE FROM CIVIL SERVANTS

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says he is tired of swearing-in new people into government, in his quest to have senior officials deliver to the needs of Zambians.

The President has however said he will continue to do so, if this is what will bring better change for Zambians, because this is what people voted for in 2021.

President HICHILEMA has since warned against unorthodox relationships in government, which hinder the delivery of better things for Zambians.

The Head of State has questioned senior government officials, Ministers and Permanent Secretaries, among others, on what they have done to deliver for Zambia.

President HICHILEMA has said this today in Lusaka, when he officiated at the Presidential Delivery Unit Leadership Workshop, which is being attended by senior government leaders, among them Ministers and Permanent Secretaries.

Meanwhile, President HICHILEMA has also warned civil servants NOT to think they are indispensable, because government does NOT want time wasting in delivering development.

And speaking earlier in his remarks, Secretary to Cabinet, PATRICK KANGWA called for hard work from all government agencies.

He has noted that it is important that all government departments realise that they have a duty to deliver to the expectations of Zambians.

Source: Znbc news