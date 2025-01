I’m Zambian, Diego Cassili





” I came to Zambia as a Child, I’ve spent all my life in Zambia and my investements are in Zambia, I can’t even speak proper Italian, So I’m Zambian but its disappointing that people can use fake accounts to slander me on Social Media and say that I’m not Zambian, it’s disappointed me””. Diego Cassili on Let the People Talk, Phoenix FM