“Imbila Ya Mushi” arrested, released on Police Bond



Nicholas Katindo (Imbila yamushi video) was charged, arrested and released on police bond.





He was a few days ago beaten and taken to Ndola Central Police Station by UPND thugs for issuing a video “against UPND and President Hichilema”





The Police have however given him reduced charge of “Conduct likely to Cause the Breach of Peace” for issuing a video on top of his security wall of his house!





In the picture is former Ndola Mayor, Amon Chisenga who helped obtain bond for Nicholas Katindo.